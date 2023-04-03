Carson Briere removed from college hockey team after pushing wheelchair down stairs

"Carson Briere has been removed from the Mercyhurst University Men's Ice Hockey Team. Mercyhurst cannot comment further on this matter," the university announced on Monday.

The incident happened on March 11 at a bar near the campus of Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The son of interim Flyers general manager Danny Briere has been removed from his college hockey team after he was caught on video pushing an unoccupied woman's wheelchair down a flight of stairs.

"Carson Briere has been removed from the Mercyhurst University Men's Ice Hockey Team. Mercyhurst cannot comment further on this matter," the university announced on Monday.

The incident happened on March 11 at a bar near the campus of Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Surveillance video from the bar, which has been widely shared on social media, shows Briere tossing a woman's wheelchair down a flight of stairs. Two others were seen standing with Briere when the incident happened.

SEE ALSO: Carson Briere, son of Flyers interim general manager, charged after pushing wheelchair down stairs

Carson Briere has since been charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

He previously released a statement saying he was "deeply sorry" for his behavior.

"There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment," his statement continued.

Danny Briere said he was shocked by his son's actions.

"They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values of treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior," the interim general manager said.

Cason Briere and two other athletes were already suspended from their athletic teams amid the investigation. The university has not said if the two other athletes were facing further consequences.

Carson Briere previously was dismissed from Arizona State's hockey club in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules.

He was in his third season at Mercyhurst, which also competes in Division I.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.