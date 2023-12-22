The incident happened on March 11 at a bar near the campus of Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM, learns fate after pushing wheelchair down stairs

Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM, learns fate after pushing wheelchair down stairs

Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM, learns fate after pushing wheelchair down stairs

Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM, learns fate after pushing wheelchair down stairs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The son of Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere has learned his fate for pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs.

The incident happened on March 11 at a bar near the campus of Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Carson Brire will serve 15 months of probation and the second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief charge will be dismissed and expunged.

SEE ALSO: Carson Briere, son of Flyers interim general manager, charged after pushing wheelchair down stairs

The son of interim Flyers GM Danny Briere has been charged after he was caught on video pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs.

Surveillance video from the bar showed Carson pushing the wheelchair down the flight of stairs. Two others were seen standing with Briere when the incident happened.

Carson was removed from the Mercyhurst University Men's Ice Hockey due to the incident.

He previously released a statement saying he was "deeply sorry" for his behavior.

"There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment," his statement continued.