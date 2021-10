PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching for a Bucks County, Pennsylvania woman who went missing over the weekend in Philadelphia.Cassandra Johnston, 26, of Southampton, was last seen near 12th and Vine streets leaving a home on Saturday around 5:30 a.m.Her family says she was wearing the same clothing seen in this photo below.Johnston was driving a silver 2016 Ford Focus with Pennsylvania registrationAnyone with any information is asked to call Lower Southampton police by calling 215-357-1235 ext 339.