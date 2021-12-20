animal cruelty

$3,000 reward offered after cat found shot to death in Upper Southampton Township

The Bucks County SPCA is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
By
Cat found shot to death in Bucks County

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are searching for the person who shot and killed a cat.

Authorities say the shooting happened sometime between December 8 and December 9 in Upper Southampton Township.

The cat named "Bambean" was found dead in the area of Dogwood Drive.

The Bucks County SPCA is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Schirmer at jschirmer@ustwp.org or 215-364-5000.
