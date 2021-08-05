Catto Family Reunion highlights incoming, returning Octavius Catto scholars at CCP

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Community College of Philadelphia hosted a socially distant welcome party for selected students Thursday, who deserve the spotlight.The Catto Family Reunion was held in Spring Garden for incoming and returning Octavius Catto scholars.The event allowed students to connect and learn about available resources on campus.One scholarship winner has decided to major in film."I mean, this now can open a lot of doors in the future, especially with school and my major," said recipient Iraida Sanchez . "My goal is to work for a big company like Netflix or the news, or any of that."The Octavius Catto Scholarship is an anti-poverty initiative designed to put more Philadelphians on the path to success.