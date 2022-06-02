drive by shooting

19-year-old shot multiple times near Corner Bakery in Center City

Police say the victim was walking next to the Corner Bakery when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in an apparent drive-by shooting in Center City Philadelphia, police say.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard.

Police say the victim was walking next to the Corner Bakery when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

At this time police don't know if this was a targeted or random incident.

A total of 15 shots were fired, police say.

"At this time, we know that a vehicle, dark in color, was driving southbound on 17th Street, just when it passed the gunshot victim, opened fire shooting him at least 15 times, striking him three times," Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said.

Bullet holes shattered the glass panes of the Corner Bakery.

A satchel was found near the scene, but there is no word if it belonged to the victim or a bystander.

The 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital for surgery; he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police are looking at surveillance cameras in the area that captured the incident.

