Caught on video: Burglary suspect breaks into Center City home, steals $100K worth of jewelry

According to police, the suspect climbed through the rear kitchen window of the home on Spruce Street in Center City.

According to police, the suspect climbed through the rear kitchen window.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a burglar who broke into a Center City home and stole more than $100,000 worth of jewelry.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at a residence on the 600 block of Spruce Street.

According to police, the suspect climbed through the rear kitchen window. He took several items of jewelry valued at $101,000.

Police released surveillance video on Monday showing the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker