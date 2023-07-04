Caught on video: Burglary suspect breaks into Center City home, steals $100K worth of jewelry

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a burglar who broke into a Center City home and stole more than $100,000 worth of jewelry.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at a residence on the 600 block of Spruce Street.
According to police, the suspect climbed through the rear kitchen window. He took several items of jewelry valued at $101,000.
Police released surveillance video on Monday showing the suspect.
Anyone with information should contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048.
