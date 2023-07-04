WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Caught on video: Burglary suspect breaks into Center City home, steals $100K worth of jewelry

According to police, the suspect climbed through the rear kitchen window.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 3:23PM
Suspect breaks into Center City home, steals $100K worth of jewelry
EMBED <>More Videos

According to police, the suspect climbed through the rear kitchen window of the home on Spruce Street in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a burglar who broke into a Center City home and stole more than $100,000 worth of jewelry.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at a residence on the 600 block of Spruce Street.

According to police, the suspect climbed through the rear kitchen window. He took several items of jewelry valued at $101,000.

Police released surveillance video on Monday showing the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW