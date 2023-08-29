WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Burglars hit Lululemon store in Center City; 1 in custody after officer deploys Taser

Police arrived to find the front door glass shattered and three people inside the business on Walnut Street.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 3:44AM
Burglars hit Lululemon store in Center City
EMBED <>More Videos

Police arrived to find the front door glass shattered and three people inside the store.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after burglars hit a Lululemon store in Center City.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at the store located on the 1700 block of Walnut Street.

Police arrived to find the front door glass shattered and three people inside the business.

Officers took one person in to custody after deploying a Taser.

Two other suspects got away.

It's not clear if any merchandise was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW