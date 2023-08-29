Burglars hit Lululemon store in Center City; 1 in custody after officer deploys Taser

Police arrived to find the front door glass shattered and three people inside the store.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after burglars hit a Lululemon store in Center City.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at the store located on the 1700 block of Walnut Street.

Police arrived to find the front door glass shattered and three people inside the business.

Officers took one person in to custody after deploying a Taser.

Two other suspects got away.

It's not clear if any merchandise was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

