Center City SIPS returns Wednesdays June through August

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A popular happy hour is returning Wednesday in another sign of Philadelphia's comeback from the pandemic.
Center City SIPS was canceled for the last two years.
It will now run Wednesday evenings, June through August, at dozens of local bars and restaurants.
You can enjoy $6 cocktails, $5 wine, $4 beer and half-priced appetizers from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Center City District SIPS at Dilworth Park will also return with a new layout. The space outside City Hall will feel like a retro pool party. The Air Grille Garden will offer $6 Hornitos Tequila and new Truly-flavored Vodka cocktails, $5 wine and $4 Michelob Ultra, plus half-priced appetizers. Bud Light Seltzer will also be featured.
In addition, select boutiques, spas and local shops will participate in SIPS Style, a weekly discount program that will offer 25% off select items and services on Wednesdays throughout the season.
To see participating restaurants, visit centercityphila.org/ccdsips.
