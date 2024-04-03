Chad Daybell trial: Husband of convicted 'doomsday' mom faces death penalty in murder trial

His wife, Lori Vallow, was convicted of the same crime nearly a year ago in a so called 'doomsday plot'

The man accused of murdering his wife's two children is now standing on trial in Idaho.

Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, who was convicted of the same crime nearly a year ago in a so called "doomsday plot" is facing multiple murder charges.

This trial is expected to last around nine weeks, with the attorneys questioning potential jurors about hardship and bias.

"This is a death penalty case. So, they're also looking for people who might hesitate to write the name down of Chad Daybell in acknowledgment that he should get the death penalty," said ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire. "We found in many people in this country, they may theoretically believe in the death penalty but it's very different when you're the person signing that letter to say someone dies."

In 2019, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were reported missing, prompting a months-long search.

Prosecutors say Vallow and Daybell, who is a doomsday author, claimed her kids were zombies and killed them.

Their remains were found in a shallow grave in June 2020 on Daybell's property. The judge pointing out the depravity of the crimes.

Vallow was already in custody at the time of the discovery and was heard talking to Daybell on a jailhouse phone call during the search of his home.

Vallow: "What, are they at the house?"

Daybell: "No, they're out on the property."

Vallow: "Are they seizing stuff again?"

Daybell: "They're searching..."

Less than an hour later, Daybell was arrested.

Vallow and Daybell were charged with the children's murders. The criminal complaint alleges that Daybell endorsed religious beliefs that justified the homicides of the two children.

Vallow was also found guilty of murdering her husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell. After a jury found her guilty of killing all three people, she expressed no remorse.

Daybell is also charged with his former wife's murder and two counts of insurance fraud.

Jury selection is expected to last two weeks.

"I certainly think, based on the previous trial, that Mr. Daybell has a very large hill to climb," said Eric Rudich, managing partner and senior litigation consultant at Blueprint's Trial Consulting.

Daybell has pled not guilty to all charges. If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.