road to recovery

New dashboard aims to track Philadelphia's economic growth post pandemic

The dashboard also provides metrics that monitor Philadelphia's competitiveness to other major cities.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

New dashboard aims to track Philadelphia's economic growth

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many say Philadelphia is bouncing back, but now there is an actual dashboard that tracks the recovery of the city post-pandemic.

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia dropped what they're calling the Inclusive Growth Dashboard this month to give an objective picture of the city's economy.

"It can help us collectively and set a tone of accountability," said Claire Greenwood, executive director of Chamber of Commerce Philadelphia, CEO Council for Growth.

It's no secret the lingering pandemic and protests of 2020 proved to be no match for many city businesses.

It charts job and wage growth-- to poverty reduction and even vaccine acceptance. It also provides metrics that monitor Philadelphia's competitiveness to other major cities.

The baseline reflects activity from 2019-2020 and compares it to 2020-2021, with data being collected for present day.

"Our region has already began to recover and gained more jobs on average than our peer set between 2020 and 2021. When you look at other industries, the Greater Philadelphia's job growth has exceeded our peers in both leisure and hospitality and retail," said Greenwood.

Dashboards like this also help keep the city accountable for its target goals of economic recovery.

The dashboard will also be updated continually with the latest on current conditions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaroad to recoveryeconomysmall businessbusiness
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD TO RECOVERY
Husband, wife entrepreneurs expand eatery aimed at helping in recovery
Chester Co. first responders save colleague; host welcome home event
Veteran recovers from addiction, spends 40+ years helping others
Nurse shares story of recovery from addiction at South Jersey ministry
TOP STORIES
Crews search for missing swimmer off Wildwood coast; 3 others rescued
Residents fed up with loud 'boom parties' heard across Delaware River
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Supreme Court order could affect Pennsylvania Senate count
Police ID man found shot to death inside car in Pottstown
Police: Strawberry Mansion shooting leaves man critically injured
Odunde Festival returns to South Philadelphia 
Show More
Child hospitalized after being pulled from NJ pool
Philly students hold 'Enough is Enough' anti-violence rally
With summer vacations ahead, doctors warn of rising COVID cases
Woman dies after being hit by out-of-control car in South Jersey
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out about backlash, future plans
More TOP STORIES News