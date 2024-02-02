NJ woman pens addiction & recovery journey in self-published book

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- When she was 27 years old, a sudden trip-and-fall injury left Chekesha Kay Ellis taking pain medication. This eventually snowballed into a dangerous opioid addiction that lasted for about 10 years.

"The rock bottom moment for me was total isolation," she said. "I basically was sitting in my truck in a parking lot and realized that either I had to choose life or death."

Ellis chose life. And since quitting and recovering, she has become an author and nationwide advocate.

She wrote her book, A Life of 'Kayos' - My Opioid Journey Through Hell, Hope & Healing, in 2020.

"God walked me out of the smoke, out of the situation that I was in, so that I can help others," said Ellis. "He saved me to help others."

