NJ woman pens addiction & recovery journey in self-published book

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- When she was 27 years old, a sudden trip-and-fall injury left Chekesha Kay Ellis taking pain medication. This eventually snowballed into a dangerous opioid addiction that lasted for about 10 years.
"The rock bottom moment for me was total isolation," she said. "I basically was sitting in my truck in a parking lot and realized that either I had to choose life or death."
Ellis chose life. And since quitting and recovering, she has become an author and nationwide advocate.
She wrote her book, A Life of 'Kayos' - My Opioid Journey Through Hell, Hope & Healing, in 2020.
"God walked me out of the smoke, out of the situation that I was in, so that I can help others," said Ellis. "He saved me to help others."
Watch the video above to hear more of her story in her own words.
