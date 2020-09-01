crime

Boy back with mother after gunpoint abduction: 'They intended to raise this baby'

CHAMBLEE, Georgia -- A one-year-old boy is safe and back at home with his mother after being abducted from his stroller at gunpoint Saturday, authorities said.

Mateo Mantufar-Barrera was being pushed in his stroller by his mother near their apartment in Chamblee, Georgia, just northeast of Atlanta, Saturday afternoon when an SUV pulled up next to them, according to a news release from the Chamblee Police Department.

A man got out of the vehicle and approached the mother, pointed a gun at her hip and looked inside the stroller, the release said.



When the man tried to grab her son the mother was able to grab the gun from the man. She attempted to shoot him but the gun did not go off, the release said.

A second suspect, who was the man's wife and disguised as a male, jumped out and grabbed the baby from the stroller, according to WSB-TV.

The mother was able to grab a piece of the first suspect's shorts and shoe, the release said.

"They intended to raise this baby," said Assistant Chief of Police Michael J. Beller with the Chamblee Police Department on Monday.

An Amber Alert was issued for the boy and hours later Maynor Dario Valera Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera Zuniga were arrested, WSB reports. The child was found unharmed inside the car, police said.

Charges against the suspects have not yet been announced and a motive is not known at this time.

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimekidnappingamber alertabductionu.s. & world
CRIME
4 charged in deaths of 2 men killed in botched home robbery
Mural of slain Philadelphia police sergeant vandalized
Shooting leaves 3 people injured in Philly: Police
Police investigate two separate shootings in North Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 boys killed in crash; police ID driver facing murder charges
Philly mayor apologizes after being pictured dining indoors in Md.
Are you thawing frozen food safely?
4 charged in deaths of 2 men killed in botched home robbery
Michael B. Jordan breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman's death
Overdose deaths on the rise amid COVID-19 pandemic
3-year-old girl in Taiwan swept up in wind by kite
Show More
Zoom Thanksgiving? Summer of COVID could give way to bleaker fall
6 people sought after transgender woman beaten inside her home
Wolf won't extend state's eviction moratorium, office says
First day of school brings challenges and excitement
Kids make custom lanyards for COVID-19 relief
More TOP STORIES News