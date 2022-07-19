FYI Philly

Char & Stave blend coffee and whiskey for unique drinks

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

Char & Stave blend coffee and whiskey for unique drinks

ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- When Char & Stave cut the ribbon on its new all-day cafe in March, it marked the introduction of what owner Jared Adkins calls coffee made by whiskey people.

There's a regular line of blends and single origins but the main focus is coffee made with bourbon barrel-aged beans.

Adkins is also the owner of Bluebird Distilling in Phoenixville and says aging the coffee beans in his bourbon barrels gives the coffee aspects of whiskey-caramel, toffee, and vanilla, creating what's almost like a dessert coffee.

You can also grab bags of coffee and bottles of Bluebird spirits and order a cocktail that literally combines the two.

The Char & Stave Martini mixes Bluebird vodka with Aztec chocolate bitters and cardamom syrup to create an espresso martini.

The Old Fashioned is Bluebird bourbon blended with their morning light roast. The Ardmore City Wide is a shot of espresso and a shot of bourbon enjoyed in whichever order you like.

And if you don't care for coffee, there are tea-based drinks like Rising Sun, a riff off a Mojito, with honey, green tea and chamomile.

Coffee and French pastries are the top sellers during the day.

The Whiskey Smash latte with bourbon barrel-aged espresso, frothed milk and a whiskey caramel reduction is already a favorite.

There are Happy Hour specials every weekday from 4-6pm.


Char & Stave | Facebook | Instagram
21 Rittenhouse Pl, Ardmore, Pa. 19003
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkardmorefyi phillycafescoffee
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Rosario's Mexican pizzas, 6 must-see wineries | FYI Philly
Delco native invents e-Beach Wagon, a motorized beach cart
Ocean Casino Resort reopens sportsbook, new rooms and Serendipity
Rosa Mexicano serves up 'elevated fiesta' authentic Mexican cuisine
TOP STORIES
Coffee cup from Philly airport helps solve 1975 cold-case murder
Out-of-control driver strikes 2 girls, mother's friend in West Philly
Teenager becomes Philly's 300th homicide victim of the year
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Tomorrow
Health officials monitoring air quality in Southwest Philly
'They're so cute': Man filming baby raccoons gets attacked in Philly
Ralph's Italian Restaurant restaurateur dies at 93
Show More
'Clothespin' artist, Claes Oldenburg, dies at 93
Philly man charged in 96-year-old mother's death
Suspect pointed gun at victim's boyfriend during SEPTA station rape
Del. boxing class for those with Down syndrome takes off
Pujols upsets Schwarber in Home Run Derby
More TOP STORIES News