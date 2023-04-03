Suspect sought for murder of Philly transgender activist arrested in Nevada

The district attorney's office said Monday that Charles Mitchell was arrested in Henderson, Nevada over the weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested for the murder of a transgender activist in Philadelphia late last year.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of a local transgender activist on Wednesday.

Mitchell was wanted for the killing of 33-year-old Mar'Quis "MJ" Jackson in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Brunner Street at 4:16 p.m. on December 14.

Jackson's body was found face down in a backyard. Jackson had suffered blunt force trauma to the head along with cuts, scrapes and bruises to the hands and legs.

Mitchell will be charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.