Amber Owls Cheer Team brings pom poms and sisterhood to North Philadelphia children

Coach Mimi brings dreams of pom poms and sisterhood to North Philadelphia children with the Amber Owls Cheer Team!

NORTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A passion from Mimi Martinez' childhood never went away so she could provide it for others.

This affordable option for cheer allows kids to grow up with fond memories of pom poms, and sisterhood.

Amber Owls Cheer Team is of service to low-income families and their children in North Philadelphia neighborhoods.

" I think every child should be able to perform in a sport no matter...their financial situation...because they cannot control their financial situation. If you forget about these children, you're forgetting about a society that's going to grow up and be the next leaders," said Martinez.

Martinez started this as a teenager, seeing how young girls didn't have as many enriching activities in their neighborhood.

At only $50 per season, Martinez continues to bring this beloved activity to a community that may not have access to it.

She finds it to be a cornerstone in the development of young girls when it comes to confidence, teamwork, and embracing diversity.

Martinez continues the project after many years knowing there is always going to be someone out there who would love to participate in cheer.

"We don't have to be super big. We don't have to be super fancy. I want them to love what we do and to always have faith in themselves," said Martinez.