"Lights on Lantern" draws crowds to Cherry Hill, New Jersey home

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In Cherry Hill, New Jersey you'll find a street named Lantern Lane.If you go for a drive there this time of year you'll find an extraordinary display that's hard to miss.More than 50 blow-up decorations line the yard of one house, making its Christmas scene the biggest on the block.Matt Viola says he and his family have been decorating for about 10 years and try to make it more elaborate each time!He says people come from near and far to see the display, and they even set up a spot on the property of people to stop and take photos.Action news photojournalist Todd Haas takes us to "Lights on Lantern."