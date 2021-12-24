christmas

"Lights on Lantern" draws crowds to Cherry Hill, New Jersey home

Matt Viola says he and his family have been decorating for about 10 years and try to make it more elaborate each time!
By Todd Haas
EMBED <>More Videos

"Lights on Lantern" draws crowds to Cherry Hill home

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In Cherry Hill, New Jersey you'll find a street named Lantern Lane.

If you go for a drive there this time of year you'll find an extraordinary display that's hard to miss.

More than 50 blow-up decorations line the yard of one house, making its Christmas scene the biggest on the block.

Matt Viola says he and his family have been decorating for about 10 years and try to make it more elaborate each time!

He says people come from near and far to see the display, and they even set up a spot on the property of people to stop and take photos.

Action news photojournalist Todd Haas takes us to "Lights on Lantern."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscherry hillchristmaschristmas eve
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Volunteers deliver special Christmas to kids at Ronald McDonald House
Last minute shoppers brave holiday crowds
South Jersey mom carries holiday miracle baby for Pa. couple
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Mild, Wet At Times On Christmas
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
The best time to use a COVID-19 home test kit, according to an expert
Volunteers spread holiday cheer to Montco families affected by Ida
Last minute shoppers brave holiday crowds
Philly police captain launches podcast to discuss gun violence
Long lines celebrate Termini's South Philly Christmas Eve tradition
Show More
United and Delta cancel flights just before Christmas Eve
Home for the holiday: Travelers in Philly area make last-minute trips
Volunteers deliver special Christmas to kids at Ronald McDonald House
Winter clothes given away by team of barbers in Wilmington
US to lift omicron-linked southern Africa travel ban
More TOP STORIES News