School resource officer struck by vehicle near Cherry Hill High School East

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A school resource officer was injured Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Cherry Hill.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Kresson Road near Cherry Hill High School East.

The school resource officer suffered numerous injuries and the front windshield of the vehicle was damaged.

No other details have been released at this time.