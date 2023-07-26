Flash flooding damages bridge, leads to road closure in Chester County

Officials will spend Wednesday assessing damage in Chester County after powerful storms rolled through Tuesday evening.

EAST BRADFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials will spend Wednesday assessing damage in Chester County, Pennsylvania after powerful storms rolled through Tuesday evening.

Officials said PennDOT crews will inspect damage to a bridge along Rt. 322/Downingtown Pike that occurred as the East Branch Brandywine Creek reached major flood stage Tuesday.

The section of the road between Sugars Bridge Road and Valley Creek Road will remain closed into Wednesday morning as inspections are conducted, officials said.

Little league baseball fields were also underwater in Downingtown during the storms.

The power of Shamona Creek was also on display near Dowlin Forge Road and Shelmire Road in Uwchlan Township where flash floodwaters overtook surrounding roads.

In West Whitehall Township, police said they made 16 water rescues where rescuers had to pull drivers from vehicles that were stranded in high water.

Drivers had to really slow down as water went gushing over a wall and onto the road at the Exton Train Station next to Rt. 30 and Rt. 100.

In another area, officials closed Church Road in East Whitehall Township due to flash flooding.

The water has receded in most places, but some roads might still be closed Wednesday morning as officials work to remove barricades.