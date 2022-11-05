Former Chester County high school coach charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

Kenneth Walls is a former staff football coach at Downingtown West and recently volunteered as a coach for the football team.

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former high school football coach was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, Kenneth Walls, 76, of Downingtown, is charged in connection with the sexual abuse of a child, now 12 years old, from 2020 to 2022.

Walls is a former staff football coach at Downingtown West High School and recently volunteered as a coach for the football team.

He is charged with multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and related charges.

Walls is being held at Chester County Prison on $100,000 cash bail.

"The child victim in this case showed tremendous courage by telling a mandated reporter at her school about this awful abuse. The defendant engaged in a common pattern of child predators: he lavished the child with gifts, took her shopping, and made her feel special. In fact, he was grooming her and her family by duping them into thinking he was a kind and generous man. These despicable criminal violations will have life-altering consequences for this child and her family, and we will do everything possible to get justice for them," said District Attorney Deb Ryan.