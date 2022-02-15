hospital closing

Judge orders sale to resume of Jennersville, Brandywine hospitals

The ruling does not necessarily mean the two hospitals will reopen, but it does keep that hope alive.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Judge orders sale to resume of Jennersville, Brandywine hospitals

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A judge in Chester County, Pennsylvania has ordered Tower Health to restart the process of selling two recently shuttered hospitals.

The order by Court of Common Pleas Judge Edward Griffith on Monday called for Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals to be sold to Canyon Atlantic Partners LLC.

The ruling does not necessarily mean the two hospitals will reopen, but it does keep that hope alive.

The companies had struck a deal in November only to have it break down in December. Tower Health then canceled the sale of the hospitals.

At the time, Tower Health said Canyon Atlantic did not meet its regulatory and financial obligations to complete the transaction.

RELATED: Residents concerned over two hospital closures in Chester County, Pa.
EMBED More News Videos

Tower Health says Brandywine Hospital has to close because a sale to a Texas company fell through.



After the agreement fell through, Tower Health closed Jennersville Hospital in December and Brandywine Hospital in January.

Residents and community leaders have since expressed concerns about overburdening other Chester County hospitals and increasing emergency room and EMS wait times.

Now, the judge ruled that Tower Health must hold to the sales agreement.

The Chester County Medical Society, which supported Texas-based Canyon Atlantic in this case, will hold a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the ruling.

Their hope is to get the hospitals back up and running. However, reopening hospitals is not an easy task and it is also expensive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschester countyhospital closinghospitals
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOSPITAL CLOSING
Family outraged after hospice unit abruptly announces closure
Chester County Medical Society hopes to keep 2 hospitals from closing
Delco hospital temporarily closing ER due to staffing shortages
Final day for Chester County hospital
TOP STORIES
Residents upset over new CBD Kratom store
Philly vaccine pioneer working on universal coronavirus shot
Penn to offer tuition-free nursing program thanks to $125M grant
Ocean City community donates valentines to veterans
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says Ben Simmons in 'good place ment...
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
NJ crews trying to keep up with pothole repairs
Show More
Valentine's Day: 36 couples renew wedding vows in Haddonfield
Off-duty firefighter rescues crash victim from burning vehicle
Police: Man fatally stabbed in Wawa parking lot
How to safely dispose of your old, unwanted electronics
2nd lawsuit filed against former Philly police inspector
More TOP STORIES News