Woman found dead in Chester fire; 3 children, 1 adult rescued

The fire broke out just before 2 p.m. on the 300 block of Clayton Street.
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A house fire in Chester, Delaware County claimed the life of one person on Friday, according to police.

The call came in around 2 p.m. for people trapped in a home on the 300 block of Clayton Street.

Heavy flames were showing from the two-story home as firefighters arrived at the scene.

Officers with the Chester Police Department and a good Samaritan were able to get three children and an adult out of the home.

Authorities say a 21-year-old woman was trapped in the quick-moving fire and was later found dead. She has not been identified.

It took more than 30 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting 15 people and several pets at this time.

