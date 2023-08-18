Caln Twp. parents arrested in connection with drug-induced death of 4-year-old child

Among the items found in the home was a half-eaten lollipop, which tested positive for a trace amount of fentanyl.

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two parents are facing charges in Chester County in connection with the drug-induced death of their 4-year-old son.

It happened back on November 29, 2022, when the boy was found unresponsive around 10:48 a.m. inside a home in Thorndale, Caln Township.

The boy was rushed to Children's Hospital in King of Prussia where he was pronounced dead.

According to an autopsy, the child died of fentanyl toxicity.

Authorities say the parents, Jason Moore, 36, and Amanda Moore, 35, were at work at the time. The victim's 13-year-old sibling was forced to stay home from school to care for the boy and another young sibling, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed that a half-eaten lollipop found in the trash can tested positive for a trace amount of fentanyl. Authorities also allegedly found empty wrappers and baggies containing fentanyl that fell to the ground that the victim could have consumed.

On the morning of the incident, authorities say the 13-year-old told his mother he couldn't wake up the victim.

Jason Moore returned home and called 911 at approximately 10:48 a.m. Investigators say Jason cleaned up drug paraphernalia inside the home prior to calling 911.

Authorities say both parents were fentanyl users.

"This is a devastating tragedy due to the defendants' complete failure as parents. By bringing deadly drugs into their home they exposed their 4-year-old to this poison resulting in this innocent child's death. They failed to meet even their most basic duties of responsibility and care," said District Attorney Deb Ryan.

Both parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person.

They turned themselves in to district court in Downingtown on August 11, 2023. Bail was set at $250,000.00 10% each. Other bail conditions include no contact with any children including their own.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 23, 2023.