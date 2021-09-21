caught on video

Delaware County DA investigating controversial arrest of 16-year-old

"I do not look at this video as a setback for this police department, more as a stepping stone," said Commissioner Steven Gretsky.
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A family is demanding answers after video shows a controversial arrest involving police officers in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Police say officers attempted to stop 16-year-old Bahir Green last Friday around 9:27 a.m., but the teen sped off in a stolen car, hitting several vehicles including a cop car.

Video then captures a violent arrest.

"He came out with his hands up and they still proceeded to tackle him and put their hands on him. So that was really hard for me," said Green's sister, Shaniah Carlton.

Police say a loaded pistol was also recovered.

Commissioner Steven Gretsky turned the case over to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office to increase transparency.

"I do not look at this video as a setback for this police department, more as a stepping stone. We will overcome this not just as a police department, but as a community as a whole," said Commissioner Gretsky.

Police say Green was transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center for minor injuries from the car accident and the arrest.

The officers involved in the incident are on desk duty.

Green is being held at Youngstown Detention Center.

