CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting Sunday that left one person injured in Chester, Delaware County.The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on the 1000 block of McDowell Avenue.Officials say 14 evidence markers were placed at the scene as they located shell casings.One person was hospitalized. But so far, that person's identity and condition have not been released.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.