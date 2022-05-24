Chickie's & Pete's to pay your tolls at Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on AC Expressway for 1 hour

Atlantic City Expressway

EGG HARBOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Drivers can enjoy a small break from paying tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway.

To help kick off the unofficial start of summer, Chickie's and Pete's says it will pay for drivers going through the eastbound Egg Harbor Toll Plaza.

The restaurant chain says the deal is good for only one hour, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday, May 27.

It is for both E-Z Pass and cash tolls.

This is an annual Memorial Day Weekend tradition that's returning after a two-year hiatus.
