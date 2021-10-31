Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that left 8-year-old child dead in Strawberry Mansion

Action News was there as 21-year-old Khadeir Harris turned himself in to Philadelphia police on Oct. 31, 2021, in connection with a deadly crash.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the hit-and-run crash that left a child dead last week in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.Action News was there as 21-year-old Khadeir Harris turned himself in to 9th District police on Sunday afternoon.Harris gave a hug to his uncle and brother before walking into the police headquarters with his attorney.Police believe Harris was behind the wheel when he struck and killed 8-year-old Ja-Kha House on Monday, Oct. 25 at 33rd and Huntingdon streets.Witnesses say a mother was crossing the street with her son at the intersection when the driver of a white Buick Enclave struck the child."There's no question that this is a tragedy, and I think anyone, my client included, who hears about something like this is absolutely crestfallen," said Richard Fuschino, who is representing Harris.The impact of the crash sent the boy about 25 feet into the air. He was taken by medics to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he succumbed to his injuries.A makeshift memorial of stuffed animals and notes for the child has been placed at the scene of the crash.Police are accusing Harris of being the driver of the car, however, his lawyer says there is some evidence to suggest there was another person in the vehicle.Harris' lawyer told Action News that pictures put out by police on the news and social media prompted his client to come forward."I think someone eventually said to him, 'Hey, I think I saw you on the news,'" said Fuschino.Some witnesses told police the driver appeared to be fleeing gunfire."There is some suggestion that there were bullet holes in the vehicle. That may be the vehicle was fleeing from someone who was shooting. So certainly it doesn't relieve the horrible thing that happened, but maybe someone might have been in their own life or death situation," said Fuschino.Police say the striking vehicle, which was stolen from the 26th District, was later found unoccupied on the 4000 block of Balwynne Park Road with three bullet holes in the driver's side window.Harris is facing a long list of charges including third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, tampering with evidence, and fleeing and eluding police."He's innocent until proven guilty, but he's charged with very serious crimes," said Fuschino.