Mother, boyfriend arrested after 6-year-old child overdoses on fentanyl and tranq

Friday, October 27, 2023 9:43PM
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania mother and her boyfriend have been arrested following the death of the mother's 6-year-old son.

Police say the child overdosed on fentanyl and xylazine, a drug also known as tranq.

Kristen Sabatino, 31, and Matthew Santiago, 35, face charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

It was July 16 when officers arrived at their Norristown home and found Sabatino's son dead in his bedroom.

An investigation led to Sabatino and Santiago's arrests this week.

