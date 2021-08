CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Pennsylvania are investigating after a baby was accidentally shot in the head on Thursday night, Action News has learned.It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Frank Young Avenue.Sources tell Action News that a child told investigators that a gun fell off a table and went off, striking the baby in the head.The baby was rushed to an area hospital and is expected to survive.Authorities have not provided any further information at this time.