Philadelphia police search for shooter who struck 2 boys on Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two boys were struck by gunfire on Christmas night in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia and police are searching for the shooter.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday at Bayton and Pastorious streets.

Police said an 11-year-old and 13-year-old were hanging out with friends when they were struck by bullets.

The 11-year-old was grazed in his cheek. The 13-year-old was shot in the arm.

"We talked to the victims. We actually talked to witnesses that were with the victims and they all give the same story. They were all hanging out with a bunch of friends outside when they heard shots," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "They didn't have any arguments. There were no fights. They just heard gunshots. They thought it was firecrackers."

After realizing they had been hit, police said the boys ran to a family friend's home in the 5800 block of Morton Street to call for help.

Both are said to be talking and in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

Detectives are working to determine if they were innocent victims of stray gunfire.
philadelphia

