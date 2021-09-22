Woman pulls gun while in line at Philadelphia Chipotle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was caught on video as she pulled a gun out of her purse while standing in line at a Chipotle in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section.According to police, the incident happened on Saturday evening at the restaurant at 2337 Cottman Avenue.It all unfolded when the cashier told customers they had to close the store due to a staffing shortage. The cashier told customers they had to order their food online.The woman took the gun out of her bag and told the worker if someone didn't make her food, that there would be a problem, police said.An employee made the woman's order in an effort to have her leave. After making the order, the woman displayed the gun again and stated "somebody better give me my food." The woman took the food and left the store in an unknown direction, police said.If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact police at 215-686-8477.