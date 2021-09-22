lottery

Mega Millions ticket worth $432 million sold in New York

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

NEW YORK -- One ticket in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win the $432 million jackpot, lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket was sold at a pizza store - Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street - in New York City, according to the New York Lottery website. The winning numbers are 36-41-45-51-56 and the Mega Ball 13. The Megaplier was 3x.

The winner has the choice of opting for the lump sum payment of $315 million.

A ticket sold in Connecticut matched five of the numbers to win the $1 million second prize, officials said.

The last time the jackpot was won was in Illinois on June 8. The jackpot for the next drawing on Friday resets to $20 million, with the cash option at $14.5 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game's website.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $472M
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $490M
Check your Powerball numbers! $2M ticket sold at Wawa
Another chance to win as Powerball expands to third night
TOP STORIES
Video captures gunman in deadly Philadelphia drive-by shooting
Body found confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide
Therapist offers free sessions to kids touched by gun violence
Plastic bags prohibited in Philly next month: What you should know
Willie Garson, known for 'Sex and the City,' dies at 57
Realmuto's 2-run triple in 10th leads Phillies past O's 3-2
Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 injured Tuesday night
Show More
Ridley Township Marine welcomed home from Afghanistan
Bats are making a comeback. Here's why that's a good thing
Sources: Ben Simmons won't report, done with Philadelphia 76ers
First-ever student-run cafe at Rowan University
Study examines impact of shootings on kids' mental health
More TOP STORIES News