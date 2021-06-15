CHOP

CHOP ranked No. 2 on U.S. News' Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CHOP ranked No. 2 on U.S. News' Best Children's Hospitals list

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Once again, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has been ranked as one of America's best pediatric hospitals.

It's No. 2 on U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 Honor Roll, which recognizes the 10 pediatric hospitals with the highest rankings across all specialties, behind Boston Children's Hospital.

CHOP tops these three categories: pediatric cancer care, orthopedics and diabetes and endocrinology.

It's second for lung transplants, and third for pediatric gastroenterology & GI surgery.

All 10 of CHOP's specialties were ranked in the top 8.

In regional rankings, CHOP ranked No. 1 in Pennsylvania as well as the Mid-Atlantic region.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiachopchildren's hospital of philadelphiahospitalsinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHOP
CHOP reporting increase in kids being admitted due to several viruses
CHOP doc on rise of COVID variant: 'This was all preventable'
CHOP nurse honored for dedication to patients, community
Dine out for a good cause during King of Prussia Restaurant Week
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News