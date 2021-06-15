CHOP ranked No. 2 on U.S. News' Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll

It's No. 2 on U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 Honor Roll, which recognizes the 10 pediatric hospitals with the highest rankings across all specialties, behind Boston Children's Hospital.
CHOP tops these three categories: pediatric cancer care, orthopedics and diabetes and endocrinology.
It's second for lung transplants, and third for pediatric gastroenterology & GI surgery.
All 10 of CHOP's specialties were ranked in the top 8.
In regional rankings, CHOP ranked No. 1 in Pennsylvania as well as the Mid-Atlantic region.