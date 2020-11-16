inside story

Delaware Senator Chris Coons talks Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, transition from Donald Trump and local politics

The long-term senator touches on a wide range of topics following the election.
By and Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviews Delaware Senator Chris Coons (D) and discusses the outcome of the historic 2020 election.

He also chimes in on how our area has been thrust into the international spotlight, the next steps for the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris transition team, how they will work to control the COVID-19 spike, and possibilities for future cabinet positions.




