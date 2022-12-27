Post-Christmas deals lure shoppers out in Cherry Hill, NJ

Experts from Consumer Reports say many retailers are narrowing the window to make returns after returns from online purchases surged during the pandemic.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- After shopping all morning in Cherry Hill, Tammy and Anthony Mayo had a pickup truck full of Christmas supplies for next year.

After four stores, they still weren't tired of shopping.

"We're going to Kohl's next," said Tammy Mayo. "I have Kohl's cash! I have Kohl's cash."

People hopped from store to store looking for post-Christmas sales.

Teair Ginlack's mission is to find presents for her entire family while taking advantage of post-Christmas sales.

SEE ALSO: Returning a Christmas gift? Here's what to know about stores' updated policies and return fees

"I'm trying to catch a few deals. I have a huge family so I have to start somewhere, but I need the deals," said Ginlack.

A group of women came out of Hobby Lobby with carts full of holiday decorations.

"Plates, tree skirts, wreaths, signs, some wedding stuff," said Jenna DiBernardo of Medford.

At Best Buy, we found people making exchanges and returns, with minimal lines in the afternoon.

"I think we waited 20 minutes to return something? Not that bad," said Nick Minosse of Williamstown.

Experts from Consumer Reports say many retailers are narrowing the window to make returns after returns from online purchases surged during the pandemic.

"When you're thinking about returning something, it's really important to keep your timeline in mind. Try to get it done within January, if possible," said Samantha Gordon, the deals editor for Consumer Reports.

Post-Christmas shoppers were on top of it.

"We don't know when the person bought the gift to us, so we are trying to do it within a certain timeframe," said Flayra Milani of Mount Laurel.

Some companies like Anthropologie and L.L. Bean are charging customers to ship in returns.

Experts say your best bet: return in person, return early, and bring your gift receipt.