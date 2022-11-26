Here are some top tech gifts this holiday season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gadgets are always a popular gift item so Consumer Reports rounded up some awesome tech items for everyone on your list.

We got personal recommendations from tech editors for this one. First up for the music or podcast lover -- how about a new speaker?

"I would definitely suggest the Sonos One smart speaker. There are a lot of things to like about it. One, it sounds great, and that's really the most important thing with any speaker," said Allen St. John.

Melanie Pinola writes about smartphones for CR and said Motorola's Moto G Stylus smartphone is a great gift at a great price.

"It's hard to believe you get all these features for the price that you're paying," said Pinola.

Those features include the rarely-seen SD card for expandable storage and the nearly-extinct headphone jack.

Nicholas De Leon spent hours researching and writing about laptops. He said the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is the perfect gift for someone on the go. It's also a CR Best Buy, which means it's a great value, too. It only weighs two and a half pounds and CR's testing shows it has 12 hours of battery life.

Last but not least, CR's TV and sound bar expert, Jim Willcox.

"A great gift for anyone this holiday season, including me, would be a Sonos Ray soundbar speaker. It's the least expensive Sonos soundbar that you can buy.

And it has impressive sound quality for its size, which makes it good not only just for watching movies and playing video games, but also listening to music," said Willcox.

And you can pair it with other Sonos speakers for surround sound in your living room or for a whole home audio system.

"You can even connect it to the Sonos smart speaker that Allen recommended," said Willcox.

Consumer Reports has more great gift ideas. We've added a link to CR's Gift Guide.

Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker - $220 USD / $270 CAD

Supports Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant

Works with Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora

Motorola Moto G Stylus Smartphone - $400 USD / $500 CAD

Large 6.8-inch display

Has a high screen refresh rate / Battery life: 32+ hours

SD card for expandable storage & Headphone jack

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Laptop - $570 USD / $740 CAD

12.4-inch touchscreen display

Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.42GHz processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB solid state drive

Sonos Ray Sound bar Speaker - $280 USD / $350 CAD

Least expensive Sonos sound bar