Families enjoy holiday festivities in Philadelphia this Christmas

Over at Miracle on 13th Street in South Philadelphia, families lined the block to see the holiday light display.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While most people stayed in, others chose to stay out this Christmas holiday in Philadelphia.

Center City was packed from the ice skating rink to the cafe as families came out to enjoy the day.

"We come out every year on Christmas Day, get outside, get some fresh air," said Elizabeth Bodnar from West Philadelphia.

It's a tradition Bodnar says they started when her daughter was 2 years old.

All around City Hall, you could find families with similar stories taking in the sights and sounds of Christmas in the city.

"On Christmas Day, we love to come down to the ice rink," said Annie Holmes from Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

"I love it, the weather is fantastic, a good day to be outside," said Marisol Lazarte from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Thousands of lights illuminated the block. The colors brought out the Christmas spirit.

"Especially when everywhere else is closed and you have nowhere to go, and even restaurants, this place is definitely amazing," said Diana Zhang.

No matter where they were or what they were doing, families say it's about time together.