'Christmas Mart' supports charities for seven decades in Atlantic County

A collectible pin is the cornerstone of this holiday fundraising event that returns for a limited time each year.

SOMERS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "It's a band of sisterhood that works continuously all year just to make this happen," said Lourdes Vidal-Turner, President of the Charity League of Atlantic County.

The organization, formed in 1935, has hosted an annual Christmas Mart dating back to the 1940s. This year's event was once again hosted at the Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point.

Members spend all year crafting stockings, tree skirts, table runners, ornaments, and specifically collectible pins. Each year is represented by a singular pin design that is sold by the thousands.

"We roll up our sleeves," said Vidal-Turner. "We work to create funds that we actually give out to our charities that we give to. And they service our community."

This year's partners included Atlantic City Day Nursery, Donny Fund, Avanzar, Center for Family Services, and Covenant House Atlantic City.

The Christmas Mart was held this year on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18. While it has now concluded, it is expected to return in 2024 for the 77th iteration.

Anyone interested in learning more, or purchasing any leftover items, can visit the Facebook page for the Charity League of Atlantic County.

