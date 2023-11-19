Christmas Village in Center City opens for another year of holiday cheer

For some who have a little bit of the Grinch in them, the market puts them in the holiday spirit!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saturday was the first day of the year people got to shop at Christmas Village in Center City.

"It's real fun, I see a lot of food, a lot of Christmas decorations. I like it," said Craig Wilson from Chestnut Hill.

Lots of little ones joined hands with family members to walk around Christmas Village. Many whimsically watched the unique creations on display.

For many, visiting the event is a yearly tradition.

"I just got my spiked cider, that's my go-to every year," said Vorrapard Kumthongde from Brooklyn, New York. "It's pretty great like I love the vibes, nice people. All of the local shops, it's a very great market."

Small business owners said they loved seeing familiar faces coming back. They also said the mild weather was the star of the show for the opening day, drawing in a big crowd.

"A lot of small businesses don't necessarily have brick-and-mortar retail stores, so events like this are a significant source of their income," said John Oleski, owner of Kylie's Canine Treats.

A familiar ring signified to many, the start of the holiday season, with the ringing of the Red Kettlebell for the Salvation Army.

"The face of the Salvation Army I think is really the kettle people, so we're encouraging those who want to volunteer and help support ring the bell. It really means a lot to us," said Shaun Belanger, a major for the Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia.

Even the youngest among us got into the giving spirit, donating to the Salvation Army.

"I feel good about it because I get to help people," said Leila Derrick-Pickering from Catasauqua.

"It's definitely a cool experience, my daughter likes this kind of stuff. I'm not a really a Christmas person but gotta make some sacrifices," said Michael Ortiz from Frankford.

If you're a procrastinator when it comes to gift buying, you have plenty of time. The Christmas village is open through December 24.