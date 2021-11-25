shopping

Christmas Village opens, many customers opting to shop local this year

The Christmas Village opens every day at 11 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Christmas Village, the authentic open-air German-style holiday market at LOVE Park and City Hall, returned Thanksgiving Day and will run through Christmas Eve.

According to the City of Philadelphia, "The authentic open-air holiday market sells all sorts of gift-able items right in the heart of Center City. Shoppers find more than 100 vendors set up in dozens of wooden booths and ventilated tents, all offering a wide range of international holiday gifts, ornaments, jewelry, handmade toys, high-quality arts and crafts, wintry apparel, and edible and drinkable treats. Live entertainment adds to the festive atmosphere."

On Thanksgiving, shoppers came out and window shopped. Others got a head start on their holiday shopping from many of the vendors with local ties.

This year, a surprising number of major retailers opted to not open on Thanksgiving and instead wait until Black Friday.

Matt McInerney owns Annie's Pooch Pops, a gourmet dog treat company.

He said because of supply chain issues, it would be prudent for holiday shoppers to shop local.

"People want to shop local this year, especially with logistics and supply issues. Our products are all made in Pennsylvania, made in the USA," said McInerney.

Tony Zacchei and Jacob Anthony launched Lions Den Candle Company in the middle of the pandemic and are grateful to have their suburban Philadelphia company selling candles at the village.

Plenty of shoppers agreed they would focus on local stores this season.

"I think so, yeah," said Damien Pearsall of Center City.

His mother-in-law, Nadine Tadlock, agreed, "I think so, yeah, if I see something I like of course."

These are the Christmas Village hours for the 2021 Holiday season:

  • Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Thanksgiving Day: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.


