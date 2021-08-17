Philadelphia judge rules Christopher Columbus statue can stay at Marconi Plaza

"It is baffling to this Court as to how the City of Philadelphia wants to remove the Statue without any legal basis. The City's entire argument and case is devoid of any legal foundation," said the judge in a seven-page decision on Tuesday.
The ruling overturns the decisions by the City of Philadelphia Board of License and Inspection Review and later the Philadelphia Historical Commission to remove the statute.
"While we are very disappointed with the ruling, we're reviewing it now and exploring all potential options-including a possible appeal. The statue remains in Marconi Plaza and will continue to be secured in its existing box," said a city spokesperson in a statement.
The statue caused growing tensions in the city. Some residents claimed the statue is an important part of Italian-American heritage and should be left alone. Others denounced Columbus, calling him a symbol of hate and oppression.
Last summer, Marconi Plaza was the site of violent clashes among residents. Some South Philly residents even guarded the statue to prevent its removal.
