Society

Philadelphia judge rules Christopher Columbus statue can stay at Marconi Plaza

The Philadelphia judge issued his ruling on the Christopher Columbus statue in a seven-page decision Tuesday.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

City of Philadelphia will seek removal of Columbus statue from Marconi Plaza

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A judge has ruled that a controversial Christopher Columbus statue can stay in South Philadelphia.

"It is baffling to this Court as to how the City of Philadelphia wants to remove the Statue without any legal basis. The City's entire argument and case is devoid of any legal foundation," said the judge in a seven-page decision on Tuesday.

The ruling overturns the decisions by the City of Philadelphia Board of License and Inspection Review and later the Philadelphia Historical Commission to remove the statute.



"While we are very disappointed with the ruling, we're reviewing it now and exploring all potential options-including a possible appeal. The statue remains in Marconi Plaza and will continue to be secured in its existing box," said a city spokesperson in a statement.

SEE ALSO: Suspect charged after photographer punched during protest at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia

The statue caused growing tensions in the city. Some residents claimed the statue is an important part of Italian-American heritage and should be left alone. Others denounced Columbus, calling him a symbol of hate and oppression.

Last summer, Marconi Plaza was the site of violent clashes among residents. Some South Philly residents even guarded the statue to prevent its removal.



You can read more on the judge's ruling, HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiacommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Motion filed after art commission votes to remove Columbus statue
Philly makes case to Art Commission for removal of Columbus statue
Protest in Philly as tensions grow over Columbus statue
TOP STORIES
Illegal racing at popular car event sparks concern
Bucks Co. students recommended to wear masks in school
What is happening in Afghanistan? Here's what you need to know
TSA extends mask rule for airline passengers through Jan. 2022
Philly group tries to help worker escape Afghanistan
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
Atlantic City Airshow returns Wednesday
Show More
Drone, K9s help track Radnor Township burglary suspect
What to know about COVID-19 variants of concern
Temple U students move in as city mandates COVID vaccine for colleges
13-year-old dies, 2 adults wounded in Chester shooting
Philly offers free Eagles tickets to those who get COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News