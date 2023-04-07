Philadelphia Phillies honor fallen Temple University sergeant during home opener

Fitzgerald's family was welcomed onto the field during the third inning where the crowd honored the fallen sergeant.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies home opener turned into a day of special moments for a number of fans, including the family of fallen Temple University police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.

Before the game, an emotional meeting made out of tragedy was followed by a kind gesture.

Players Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber welcomed the Fitzgerald family onto the field during batting practice.

Fitzgerald was killed in the line of duty in February.

READ: Fallen Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald remembered as great father, hardworking man

The players signed balls and gave the family jerseys with his badge number along with hugs of condolences.

"All we can do is keep trying to remember him for what he did and see how the community can rally around him as well," Schwarber said.

Schwarber said he comes from a family of police officers and wanted to show support.

He said his father was a police officer, his mother worked in dispatch, his sister is now an officer as well as some of his uncles.

"No matter what, he's looking down on us right now and he's very happy knowing that his team, the Phillies have stepped up in this way," said Fitzgerald's father Joel Fitzgerald.

The home opener was an opportunity to not only show support for the team but also for each other.

Fitzgerald's family was welcomed onto the field during the third inning where the crowd honored the fallen sergeant.

Other fans experienced memorable moments of their own.

READ: Realmuto's 2-run homer powers Phillies past Reds 5-2

Fans are now able to take pictures with the NLCS trophy, which will be on display for photos all month.

The opportunity has come full circle for Jaff and Sam Hasan of Marlton, NJ.

They said they went to the conference championship and the World Series last year.

"I will remember it my whole life," said Hasan.

Other fans were most looking forward to supporting relatives.

"My niece actually is in the Air Force and she is walking the flag out," said fan Tara Brown.