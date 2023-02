South Jersey Fire: Flames damage home under construction in Cinnaminson

Flames spread through the roof.

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire damaged a home under construction in Burlington County, New Jersey.

It broke out just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of Salem Court in Cinnaminson.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor of the two-story single-family home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

Officials say no one was inside at the time.

There's no word on the cause of the fire.