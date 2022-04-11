Cirque du Soleil returns to Philadelphia with ice-skating show CRYSTAL

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a two-year hiatus, Cirque du Soleil is making its comeback to Philadelphia with the hit show CRYSTAL: A Breakthrough Ice Experience, playing at the Wells Fargo Center from June 24-26 for an exclusive five performances.The one-of-a-kind show combines the speed and grace of ice skating with the aerial displays of the circus.Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, the show takes audiences on an electrifying visual journey. World-class skaters and acrobats break out their skates to parade never-before-seen acrobats for audiences of all ages to enjoy.The new soundtrack is a mix of Cirque du Soleil's signature touch with today's hit music.From radiant fashion, stage design, and musical performances, CRYSTAL brings it all together with eye-catching production on ice.