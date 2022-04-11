FYI Philly

Cirque du Soleil returns to Philadelphia with ice skating show CRYSTAL

The show combines the speed of skating with the aerial displays of the circus.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a two-year hiatus, Cirque du Soleil is making its comeback to Philadelphia with the hit show CRYSTAL: A Breakthrough Ice Experience, playing at the Wells Fargo Center from June 24-26 for an exclusive five performances.

The one-of-a-kind show combines the speed and grace of ice skating with the aerial displays of the circus.

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, the show takes audiences on an electrifying visual journey. World-class skaters and acrobats break out their skates to parade never-before-seen acrobats for audiences of all ages to enjoy.

The new soundtrack is a mix of Cirque du Soleil's signature touch with today's hit music.

From radiant fashion, stage design, and musical performances, CRYSTAL brings it all together with eye-catching production on ice.


Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers.

To join, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com. General tickets will be on-sale in Philadelphia beginning April 19, 2022, at 10 AM.

Tickets are available to purchase online at Cirquedusoleil.com/crystal, along with the performance schedule.


Note for attendees from Wells Fargo Center: Effective Monday, April 18, guests attending Wells Fargo Center of Philadelphia events are required to wear a mask in the arena.

Guest are no longer required to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test to enter the arena. Any additional health and safety protocols required by leagues or specific tours or entertainers still apply.
