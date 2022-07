CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police say a man was seriously injured after falling off an ATV.Authorities believe the victim, who is about 30 years old, may have tried to swerve to avoid a crash at Philadelphia Pike and Penn Avenue in Claymont around 7 p.m. Saturday.He was thrown from the ATV.The victim was flown to Christiana Hospital where he is in critical condition with a head injury.No other injuries were reported.