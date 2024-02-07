Teen facing vehicle theft charges in Claymont, Delaware

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teenager is in police custody in connection with a vehicle theft early Monday morning.

Police in Claymont, Delaware say the 14-year-old is one of two suspects accused of trying to break into several vehicles at an apartment complex on the 300 block of Harbor Drive.

They are accused of stealing a Hyundai from the parking lot around 3:30 a.m.

Officers were able to chase the suspects in the stolen vehicle.

Police say the suspects attempted to jump from the vehicle without placing it into park.

The driver got away, but the teen was hit by the car, and was taken into custody.

During the investigation, officers located latex gloves, a mask, screwdrivers, and a USB cord, which is commonly used to break into certain Kia and Hyundai models.

The 14-year-old suspect was charged with one felony count of possession of burglar tools, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle, one felony count of disregarding a police officer signal and other related offenses.

He was arraigned by New Castle County Family Court and held on $7,000 secured bail.