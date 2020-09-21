FYI Philly

This refurbished horse stable is now a trendy American brasserie

By Bethany Owings
Clementine's Stable Café is an American brasserie on North Broad Street. The all-day café offers indoor and outdoor dining with a beautiful view of City Hall.

The building used to be a 19th-century horse stable, a theme carried on throughout the decor. Owners Dan and Alex Greenberg, who also own Tela's Market on Fairmont Ave, salvaged as much of the original stable wood as they could and used that reclaimed wood to construct the bar and table-tops.

Helming the menu is Chef Leonardo Gabriel, who adds a touch of his Latino roots to the ingredients. He's cooking up double-fried chicken wings that come with a kick, tossed in spices and served with lime. Chef Leonardo also experiments with house-made chorizo flavors and grills up a whole branzino butterfly in plancha to make the skin really crispy.

The cocktail menu is inventive and features seasonal ingredients. The Las Arboledas is a tequila-based cocktail with freshly juiced mango, topped with Hellfire shrub, which is like a habanero pepper. The drink is inspired by the Luis Barragan house, a famous Mexican architect.

Brunch is every weekend from 10:30 am to 3 pm; Includes all the staples, pancakes and eggs and fun items such as chicken and waffles.

Clementine Stable Café | Instagram
631 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknorth philadelphialatino heritage monthfyi phillybe localish philadelphiahispanic heritagebe localish
