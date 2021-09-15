Coatesville pastor blames poor drainage for constant damage at 118-year-old church

Their chapel ruined by #Ida, this South Coatesville church says every time it storms — it’s damaged by flooding. The pastor blames poor drainage from a state road. While they wait to see who’s responsible, he fears for the next rain in the forecast. @6abc pic.twitter.com/gAjw7dDwhX — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 14, 2021

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Flooded with two feet of water, the First Baptist Church of Bernardtown has been closed since Ida tore through the region.The tiny church in South Coatesville had just reopened in July, welcoming back a vaccinated congregation.Pastor Garnell Bruncon blames poor drainage on Youngsburg Road for the constant flooding."As that water is coming down the road, it's picking up stones and gravel and it's coming down and all of those things are settling right in front of the church," said Bruncon.South Coatesville Borough Council President Montez Jones says it's a state issue."It's a state road. Any flooding, any incidents that occur, if it spills over toward the church property, that has to come from PennDOT," said Jones.PennDOT confirms it is in charge of the roadway and tells Action News they're looking into the matter. Anything outside or underneath of the right-of-way, would fall on the borough, including pipe or drainage issues.State Rep. Dan Williams' office is working with all parties, releasing this statement to Action News:Bruncon worries the church will be flooded the next time it rains again if these issues are not resolved.