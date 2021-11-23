1962 Thanksgiving Day parade queen cherishes annual Philly tradition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While excitement is building for this year's 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, it's always nice to have a little throwback.Meet Anita Cocco Bradley. At 10 years old, she was the queen of the 43rd Gimbels Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1962.And if you didn't know- the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade was formerly the Gimbels Thanksgiving Day Parade until the department store closed operation in 1986.At the time, Bradley's mother saw the contest in the paper. The criteria: in 25 words or less explain why you should be the queen of the parade."I said for some things I am too old and for other things I am too young, and for this, I am just right," Bradley recalled.She says since then, the parade has held a special place in her heart."It's just fun to look back and see, and the way it's changed, and the technology and everything else. Like I said, it's a tradition I hope continues for another 100 years," she said.Bradley will be watching the parade-- like many of us Thursday!Join the Action News team starting Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 a.m. wherever you watch and stream 6abc.