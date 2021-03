Reflecting on the life of Philadelphia radio pioneer Cody Anderson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards is joined by, President & GM of WURD Talk Radio, radio personalityand radio personality and owner of 3rd Floor Mediato pay tribute to local radio giant, who passed away recently.They discuss his impact on Black radio in Philadelphia as longtime General Manager of WDAS 105.3, and then owner of WHAT 1340 AM, becoming one of the only Black-owned talk radio stations in the country.They also reflect on WDAS' longtime "Quiet Storm" radio personality, who recently passed away as well.Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).