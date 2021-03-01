Reflecting on the life of Philadelphia radio pioneer Cody Anderson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards is joined by Sara Lomax Reese, President & GM of WURD Talk Radio, radio personality Patty Jackson, and radio personality and owner of 3rd Floor Media Gary Shepherd to pay tribute to local radio giant Cody Anderson, who passed away recently.
They discuss his impact on Black radio in Philadelphia as longtime General Manager of WDAS 105.3, and then owner of WHAT 1340 AM, becoming one of the only Black-owned talk radio stations in the country.
They also reflect on WDAS' longtime "Quiet Storm" radio personality Tony Brown, who recently passed away as well.
